Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review: Demeo is the tabletop RPG experience VR gamers have been waiting for

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Mercurial romance with virtual reality just got a dungeon‘s worth of kindling to relight the flame. The game’s called Demeo and it was developed and published by Resolution Games. It’s a dungeon crawler that’s played from a first-person perspective. The player oversees the movement of miniatures (think: 3D models made to look like the physical figurines people use to play tabletop roleplaying games) in digital dungeon that sits on top of a virtual table.

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Board Games#Miniatures Game#Steam Vr#Console Games#Virtual Worlds#Resolution Games#Ttrpg#Spell#Rpg Development#Steam Vr#Vr Hardware#Digital Dungeon#Virtual Dice#Mobile Gaming#2d Games#Oculus Quest#3d Models#Genre#Titles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Effects of VR Gaming and Game Genre on Player Experience

With the increasing availability of modern virtual reality (VR) headsets, the use and applications of VR technology for gaming purposes have become more pervasive than ever. Despite the growing popularity of VR gaming, user studies into how it might affect the player experience (PX) during the gameplay are scarce. Accordingly, the current study investigated the effects of VR gaming and game genre on PX. We compared PX metrics for two game genres, strategy (more interactive) and racing (less interactive), across two gaming platforms, VR and traditional desktop gaming. Participants were randomly assigned to one of the gaming platforms, played both a strategy and racing game on their corresponding platform, and provided PX ratings. Results revealed that, regardless of the game genre, participants in the VR gaming condition experienced a greater level of sense of presence than did those in the desktop gaming condition. That said, results showed that the two gaming platforms did not significantly differ from one another in PX ratings. As for the effect of game genre, participants provided greater PX ratings for the strategy game than for the racing game, regardless of whether the game was played on a VR headset or desktop computer. Collectively, these results indicate that although VR gaming affords a greater sense of presence in the game environment, this increase in presence does not seem to translate into a more satisfactory PX when playing either a strategy or racing game.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Rust Console Edition Review: An Uneven Survival Experience

Rust Console Edition is a solid survival sim that refuses to fix some of its biggest issues. Who doesn’t love a good survival game? If you are anything like me, you’ll find yourself in the occasional daydream, wondering how well you’d manage on a stranded island or what you would actually do in the post-apocalypse. Well, maybe we don’t wonder so much about the second anymore...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Demeo

When I first got into VR, I had a list of game types I’d like to see in VR. An MMORPG, like the upcoming Zenith. An open world RPG like the VR port of Skyrim. A rail shooter, which I recently got in Zombieland: Headshot Fever. A flight simulator like Star Wars: Squadrons. And finally, a tabletop simulator. Whether a proper VR adaptation of an existing board game, or a VR port of the actual Tabletop Simulator. Now within each genre, I had expectations of course. But when it came to board games, I’d never even hoped for something like Demeo. Demeo channels classic Warhammer: Quest, with a classic Dungeons & Dragons aesthetic. What really sets it apart is the incredible high quality of well, everything.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Review: Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey

35 years. It’s nuts to think that it has been that long since Puzzle Bobble – or Bust-a-Move depending on where you are in the world – is that old. Even more so considering its sole gameplay mechanic is popping coloured bubbles. Taito has kept the series alive with numerous sequels whilst the format has spawned countless clones. Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey, on the other hand, provides a notable break in the franchise with a more immersive (and physical) control scheme as well as a few extras to differentiate it. But how far can you really push a bubble popping videogame?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Gamers Destroy Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey in Reviews on Steam

Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was not to the liking of players. Reviews on Steam show that the reception of the game is clearly negative. Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was heralded as an ambitious expansion that would completely change the way we've experienced Frontier Developments' game so far. The DLC was to finally enable us to leave the cockpits of spaceships and set our foot on the surface. Thanks to this we would see the vastness of the universe from a different perspective. Additionally, Odyssey was to introduce many new mechanics, tasks and various other ways to play.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Swarm VR Review on Oculus

Swarm, by Greensky Games, was released in April and is a fast-paced arcade-style shooter. In it, Marv, the hero, uses grappling guns to navigate his way around each zone while shooting at almost everything that moves. While I was initially concerned about the sheer amount of character movement, I quickly forgot about it as I swung from one platform to another. Does it have long-term appeal, or is the game flash in the pan? This is our review of Swarm, a VR game on the Oculus platform.
Cell PhonesNME

First mobile browser designed specifically for gamers has been launched

Opera Limited has announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile, the first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers. According to the Product Director of Opera GX, Maciej Kocemba, Opera GX Mobile is the “only browser designed specifically to compliment and enhance the gaming lifestyle”. Kocemba added: “Straight from their mobile...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Biomutant’ Review: Horizon Zero Dawn Meets Fable In New Open-World RPG

What do you get when you take Horizon Zero Dawn, mix it with Fable and add a sprinkling of Kung Fu Panda? You get Biomutant, and yes, it really is as delightful as it sounds. An action-RPG with exciting combat, quirky characters and a world rich in life, developer Experiment 101 has produced a masterful title that recreates the sense of wonder you felt the first time you played a fantastical open-world adventure game.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Does Scarlet Nexus Have What it Takes to be the Next Big Action RPG Series?

Launching a new IP in this day and age seems terrifying. The task of establishing a new world on a new name and the hope that gamers want to devote time to playing is becoming less common in the AAA scene. As publishers opt to just build off the backs of already established franchises, Bandai Namco is taking a chance on their upcoming action-RPG Scarlet Nexus. After spending some time playing the most recent demo, I really wanted to take a look at what this title offers to compare it to the publisher’s established licenses and see if has what it takes to become a series.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: King of Seas (PS4) - A Slow But Seaworthy Pirate RPG

King of Seas might have an uncomfortably similar name to Microsoft's Sea of Thieves, but the two are very different takes on nautical adventuring. This is a top-down, sea-faring sandbox in which you play as the child of the titular monarch, framed for his murder and forced into a life of piracy. The story isn't going to blow you away, but it provides a good enough framework to set you on your way.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Resident Evil Village Review PC – No Spoilers (Video & Text) – Could Have Been A Spin-Off Game

Capcom released its 8th cannon instalment in the Resident Evil series this month on consoles and PC. Continuing the story from the previous game with Ethan Winters as the main protagonist, Resident Evil Village, or Resident Evil VIII offers more first person investigation, but as the name suggests, there is an air of familiarity about the game and its premise. Is it worth a punt then?
Video Gamesvrscout.com

VR Simulator Lets You Experience Life As A Dolphin And Shark

Help protect the ocean while exploring a growing catalog of marine species in this VR ocean simulator. Ever wonder what it’s like to live beneath the surface of the ocean? How is the Water, an educational VR experience from developer Cyan Planet, looks to offer users just that—an opportunity to step into the shoes (fins?) of various marine species and experience life beneath the waves.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup

This month has seen a lot of amazing games launched on Kickstarter, way too many for me to review myself and too many to back all of them, but that doesn’t stop me from being really excited about them anyway. Here’s a bunch of current projects that I’ve been eyeing lately…
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Wraith : The Oblivion – Afterlife VR Review Quest 2

Why do I keep letting myself play horror games in VR? For those who do love horror games, if you haven’t grabbed a VR headset yet… you really need to as it must be the most intense way to experience horror games. The immersion (when done well) is just impossible to compete with on flat screen games.
Video Gamesaustinnews.net

Startup Creates Immersive AR App for Dungeons & Dragons

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Dungeons and Dragons gamers will soon have a new tool to enhance their game playing experience following announcements by Augmented Gaming Reality company - Foundry Six, of its plans to launch an AR immersive gaming app in 2022. The company has...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Wagadu Chronicles recaps progress on biomes, UI, and tabletop RPG

Have you been keeping up with what’s happening in The Wagadu Chronicles’ development? No? Well that’s OK because the devs at Twin Drums have put together a helpful Twitter thread and an update blog on Kickstarter that summarize the moves made in the studio and the game over the course of this past May.