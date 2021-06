We’re about a week away from the AWS Machine Learning Summit and if you haven’t registered yet, you better get on it! On June 2, 2021 (Americas) and June 3, 2021 (Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, Middle East, and Africa), don’t miss the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds in machine learning (ML) at the free virtual AWS Machine Learning Summit. This Summit, which is open to all, brings together industry luminaries, AWS customers, and leading ML experts to share the latest in ML. You’ll learn about science breakthroughs in ML, how ML is impacting business, best practices in building ML, and how to get started now without prior ML expertise. This post is your guide to navigating the Summit.