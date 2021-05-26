Cancel
Victoria Beckham’s Over Skinny Jeans For Good

Cover picture for the articleJust as fashion trend forecasters predicted, the style for spring reflects a case of 1970s-influenced disco fever. Psychedelic prints of swirling checkerboard and colorful paisley designs have popped up on your Instagram Feed while celebrities are accessorizing with retro, yellow-tinted sunglasses. Now, even trendsetter Victoria Beckham herself has integrated flared pants into her outfit rotations. The pop-star-turned-fashion-designer stepped out in the wide-leg silhouette not once, but twice already this week. Through clever styling choices and neutral color palettes, Beckham showed that ‘70s-inspired fashion can feel fresh and totally posh.

