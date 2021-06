Working in the hospitality industry as a server is an extremely difficult job. You're on your feet all day, handling food and drink, and memorizing menu items and beverage lists. All the while, you're putting a smile on your face to the guests to ensure they have the best experience possible. This past year, servers have also had to work under extreme circumstances due to COVID — wearing masks for hours on end, taking double shifts to make up for staff shortages, and even pivoting to other restaurant positions during pandemic-related closures of dining rooms in most cities in the United States.