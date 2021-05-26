Pastry Whiz Cracks the Code to Golden, Flaky Vegan Croissants

Sometime during the early aughts of Jennifer Yee’s professional baking career, a French chef made a passing remark that left a lasting impression. It was during a casual conversation about the growing popularity of plant-based fare, and the chef stated definitively that vegan viennoiserie was an impossibility. Butter is considered to be the backbone of viennoiserie, a line of yeast-leavened, fat-laden pastries that includes croissants, brioche, and kouign amanns, so baking without this essential ingredient seemed nothing short of absurd to him. “That challenge was always in the back of my head. Just trying to crack the code,” Yee says. “I was like, ‘Don’t tell me that, because I’ll do it. Watch me.’” After a decade of honing her pastry skills in some of the most rigorous kitchens on both coasts and musing about butterless croissants along the way, Yee is finally ready to chart her own path. When Bakers Bench opens at Far East Plaza in Chinatown on June 4, its display cases will be filled with golden, flaky vegan viennoiserie.