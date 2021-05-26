Cancel
Former Pro Bowl TE Wesley Walls thinks Kelvin Benjamin could have a 'great year' with Giants

By Ryan Chichester, Zach Brook
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Panthers great and Pro Bowl tight end Wesley Walls thinks Kelvin Benjamin could have a ‘great year’ with Giants as he looks to resurrect his career.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

