Former Pro Bowl TE Wesley Walls thinks Kelvin Benjamin could have a 'great year' with Giants

If all goes according to plan, the Giants could have a legitimate Rookie of the Year contender on their roster. Not first-round pick wide receiver Kadarius Toney, either. It seems second-round pick Azeez Ojulari, an edge rusher from Georgia, has a real shot at competing for the defensive rookie award. If Ojulari was able to pull it off, he’d be the first Giants rookie to win it since Lawrence Taylor won in 1981, when the Hall of Famer was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first year.