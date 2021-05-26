‘The Boys,’ ‘WandaVision’ Among Genre Series That Could Benefit From ‘Game of Thrones’ Effect at the Emmys

HBO has had a lot of trouble getting its Game Of Thrones prequels off the ground, with only one—the questionably wigged House Of The Dragon—actually getting in front of cameras, but the premium cable network is insistent that more Game Of Thrones prequels will happen eventually. It announced a new batch of them back in March, and now one of those prequels has inched slightly closer to actually happening. Deadline says the project called 10,000 Ships (not to be confused with that same number of maniacs) now has a writer, meaning it pretty much just needs actors and cameras before it becomes a real TV show.