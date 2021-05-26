Cancel
Music

Rufus Wainwright Joins Forces With DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for ‘Technopera’

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has joined forces with DJs/ producers Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for a new project called “Technopera” — hear a teaser below. ‘Technopera’ will be released on the long-running West End Records under the name of Ampersounds, featuring Rufus Wainwright. On June 2, the trio will release...

