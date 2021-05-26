Rufus Wainwright Joins Forces With DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for ‘Technopera’

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright today shares the Judy Garland classic “Over The Rainbow.”. “I was about 5 years old when I started singing “Somewhere over the Rainbow”. My mom would occasionally wake me up in the middle of the night and make me sing the song to guests to end the party. They would feel so bad that the kid was still up that late at night and leave. Much later, she accompanied me on the piano at Carnegie Hall, the Palladium, the Olympia and the Hollywood Bowl during the Rufus does Judy shows in 2006 and 2007.