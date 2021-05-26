Rufus Wainwright Joins Forces With DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman for ‘Technopera’

Mingus At Carnegie Hall Slated To Receive Complete Deluxe Edition Release After Almost 50 Years In The Vault. On January 19, 1974, Charles Mingus stepped on to the hallowed stage at Carnegie Hall to give one of the most sought-after performances in music history. The Charles Mingus Group—Mingus, Don Pullen, Jon Faddis, George Adams, Hamiet Bluiett, and Dannie Richmond—brought the house down with a downright daring, dynamic, and divine 74-mintute display of brilliant jazz. However, the full concert has never seen a release in its entirety until now. As part of Rhino Records’ upcoming Black Music Month celebration, Mingus At Carnegie Hall – Deluxe Edition will be available as a 2-CD set on June 11 (Pre-order @Rhino.com/bmm or your favorite independent record store) and on 3-LP scheduled to ship around July 16 (Pre-order @runoutgroovevinyl.com).