Online pet retailer Chewy is looking to relocate its national headquarters, which will house 500 new employees, across Broward County, Commercial Observer has learned. For its new base, the national retailer has selected Plantation, Fla., a town located at the edge of Broward County, near the Everglades National Park. Last week, the Plantation City Council approved an incentive package with tax refunds to lure an unidentified “national retailer”. The company is, in fact, Chewy, according to sources familiar with the relocation plan.