Prince Harry has said he will now “never be bullied into silence” after years of feeling “trapped” and “controlled through fear”.A new documentary series executively produced by the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, aims to overhaul the conversation around mental health. Throughout the series, Harry gives an insight into his and Meghan’s experiences of struggling with their mental health in private whilst serving as members of the royal family.He said they did everything they possibly could to remain in their posts but ultimately decided to step down after Harry learned that Meghan was having suicidal thoughts.On the evening Meghan told him she had thought about taking her life, the couple attended...