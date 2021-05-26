Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Crème Brûlée Bowls

When you want to make the perfect Key lime pie, you can't settle for any old variety of citrus. According to Tasting Table, Key limes differentiate themselves from the standard Persian limes you commonly see at the supermarket thanks to their distinctive aroma and juice that tastes more floral and sour than your run-of-the-mill lime. You can use this unique fruit to whip up cupcakes, trifles, and even fondue, but few recipes touch the iconic status of Key lime pie (via Taste of Home). The earliest accounts of this treat hitting tables pops up in the 1800s, with some claiming either a Florida house cook or sponge fisherman devised the original recipe.