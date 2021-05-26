Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Public Notices

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 17 days ago

— LEGAL NOTICE — Lewis Handyman Services LLC filed Articles of Organization with Secretary of State (SSNY) on 4/7/2021. Erie County SSNY is designated as agent for process and shall mail to 245 Tremont Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Purpose: all lawful. May 26; June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 — LEGAL NOTICE — NOTICE OF FORMATION Delmar, LLC filed Articles […]

www.kentonbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Kenmore, NY
Government
City
Kenmore, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Secretary#Articles Of Organization#Legal Notice#Purpose#Erie County Ssny#Process#Tremont#Formation Delmar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baker City, ORBaker City Herald

Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2021

This letter is regarding an article I read recently about COVID data. The Government Executive article, “America’s Entire Understanding of the Pandemic Was Shaped by Messy Data,” is authored by Kara Schechtman and Sara Simon if you want to look it up. They are part of The COVID Tracking Project.
LawSun-Journal

House passes bill to boost police academy board’s disciplinary authority

The Maine House of Representatives has unanimously approved a measure that would give trustees of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy more authority to develop disciplinary standards. The bill, sponsored by Rep. David McCrea, a Democrat from Fort Fairfield, would direct the academy’s board of trustees to adopt standards of conduct...
Lawpashalaw.com

Disclaimers, Notice of Confidentiality, and Privacy Policy

INFORMATION HEREIN IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE. The opinions expressed in this web site represent only the opinions of the author(s) and are in no way intended as legal advice upon which you should rely. Every person’s situation is different and requires an attorney to review the situation personally with you. Any testimonial or endorsement does not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of your legal matter. NO ATTORNEY-CLIENT RELATIONSHIP CREATED. This web site does not create an attorney-client relationship and is not created without a signed written retainer agreement. Do no rely on any information on this site as it may be outdated or inaccurate. Pasha Law PC practices law only in the states of California, Illinois, Texas, and New York where authorized to practice and does not seek to represent anyone in any other jurisdiction. Pasha Law PC is responsible for this advertisement. While we makes reasonable efforts to maintain accurate information on this web site, omissions or errors may occur. Essays or posts on this web site are provided only for general information and to communicate our personal comments. We specifically disclaim any liability resulting from use of any information contained on these web pages. The information you obtain from this site is not, nor is it intended to be legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is or can be formed. You should consult an attorney of your choice for legal advice specific to your own factual matter. Pasha Law PC or its attorneys are not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization or no designation has been made by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for a Certificate of Special Competence in the areas of business and/or corporate law and as otherwise described in this site. Third parties, including Facebook, may use cookies, web beacons, and other storage technologies to collect or receive information from this website and elsewhere on the internet and may use that information to provide measurement services and target ads and you can opt-out of the collection and use of information for ad targeting by going to http://www.aboutads.info/choices.
PoliticsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Safeguarding elder Alaskans

To the editor: June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. On that day, communities in the United States and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this social challenge. The state of Alaska Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, AARP-Alaska and the...
SocietyINFORUM

Letter: The irony of recall as cancel culture

As a former American government teacher, I am slightly embarrassed by the apparent lack of understanding about what a recall is and even more surprised that the writer has less concern about “cancel culture” than a recall petition. After all, both the freedom to petition government for change without reprisal and the freedom to speak freely without being cancelled are rooted in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Pawlet, VTRutland Herald

Banyai to appeal Environmental Court decision

PAWLET — Daniel Banyai plans to appeal an Environmental Court ruling ordering him to shut down his firearms training school, demolish any unpermitted buildings associated with it, and pay the town $46,000. A notice of appeal was filed with the Vermont Supreme Court on May 11 by Banyai’s attorney, Cindy...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby...

Notice is hereby given that the monthly Virtual meeting of the Pittsburgh Land Bank (PLB) will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M., prevailing time. Any person(s) having an interest in the above matter is advised to attend the scheduled Virtual meeting. Public comment will be taken at the beginning and a second time at the end, of the meeting. Board meetings are televised and recorded. For more information and a link to the public meeting, please visit: www.pghlandbank.org.
Mercer, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Mercer Area...

The Mercer Area School District is accepting bids for cafeteria tables. Interested bidders must obtain copies of the specifications in the District's Business Office, 545 West Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137. Interested bidders must submit written responses. The District reserves the right to reject any and all quotes, or any part of any quote, and to waive technical defects, if, in its judgment, the best interest of the District will be served thereby. All bid proposals must be submitted on or before June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All quotes will be publicly opened at 11:10 a.m., June 16, 2021 in the District’s Business Office.
West Middlesex, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby...

Notice is hereby given that the Shenango Township Supervisors will hold a joint public meeting with the Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board on Thurs. June 10 at 6:30p at the Township Building 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159 to discuss amendments to the zoning ordinance and any other business that may come before the board.