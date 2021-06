The massive gas shortage that arose after a major U.S. pipeline's computer system was hacked took the East Coast by storm earlier this month. The good news is, the gas supply chain is finally starting to get back to normal, so if you live in one of the affected states, you probably are no longer having a problem finding gas these days. But the effects of the gas shortage may not be entirely behind us—experts are now sending a new warning to those who have recently filled up their tanks. Read on to find out what you need to check if you've filled up your tank in the past month.