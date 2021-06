All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every few months a beauty trend sweeps the algorithms. For a minute it was cupping. Then slugging. The point being, since the social media boom of the mid-aughts, the beauty and wellness space has not seen a dull moment. Like those predecessors, gua sha is having a moment in the spotlight as the latest “It” hack. A version of this practice has roots going back millennia; it’s been refined and perfected by practitioners in China and other Southeast Asian countries and was seen as a healing method for various ailments. Apparently, it was even used to revive Chinese farmers who lost consciousness in the summer sun.