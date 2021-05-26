Get to Work: How We're Driving Fleet Electrification at ChargePoint
I've been working with the fleet team at ChargePoint for only a few months now, but we've already accomplished so much that it feels like longer. I've been impressed by the level of fleet expertise in the team and the company's willingness to make a major commitment to fleet electrification. As we build out the solutions needed to electrify all types of fleets, I'm excited every day by the opportunity to learn new things while helping showcase the need for scalable, future-proof charging solutions that will power electric fleet vehicles wherever they go.