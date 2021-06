For lovers of creative video editing, fashion runway shows, Vogue editorials, Gucci films, thrifting and DIY and clothes styling, look no further for your next inspiration. You’ll see silhouettes cling and expand, a push and pull from the body as clothes flow from girly to tomboy, from industrial minimalism to ornate detailing, from padded winter jackets to gauzy silk tops. From sterile coldness to tropical sensuality. Either way, you can’t help but wish to get closer. To know more about not just the clothes themselves, but the brilliance behind the vision that is TheLineUp.