Marilyn Manson Wanted On Arrest Warrant Stemming From Alleged 2019 Assault
Authorities in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner, also known as rocker Marilyn Manson, in connection with an alleged assault on a videographer. In August 2019, Manson was playing the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. According to reports, during the concert, he allegedly spit into a camera that was broadcasting the event on jumbo screens and some saliva landed on a videographer.radaronline.com