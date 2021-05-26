Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s 15-Year-Old Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photo

Secret celebrity weddings are all the rage these days, from Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to … Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? Not that they’ve made anything else about their relationship much of a secret, but “Page Six” reported that Stefani was spotted wearing a shiny new ring on June 12. The sighting came after the pop star posted a photo to Instagram of her sipping wine and holding a gift with the words “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED” over the image. Stefani had stepped out in Santa Monica, California — alongside Shelton and her 7-year-old son Apollo — just after returning from a trip to Oklahoma, the outlet reported. Curiously, a source had told Us Weekly in December that Shelton had a chapel built on his ranch in Oklahoma for the couple’s impending wedding. As if this major wife guy could wait any longer to officially have a wife.