Brazil's Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday revised its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, painting a slightly brighter picture for public finances as it projected a lengthening of the country's debt profile and an increase in floating rate issuance. The new forecasts come as figures showed that...

www.marketscreener.com
