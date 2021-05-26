Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AS Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

In accordance with the requirement of Section 7 and 10 of Article 59.1 of Law on the Financial Instruments Market, the Board of the Joint Stock Company Latvijas balzams (hereinafter also 'the Company') informs that a significant transaction has been concluded with regard to the extension of previously granted guarantee related to Overdraft Agreement concluded between Company`s group entity S.P.I. Spirits (Cyprus) Limited, Cyprus, and Luminor Bank AS for the maximum credit amount of EUR 9 752 003. The impact of the transaction on the Company's commercial activities is evaluated positively.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Instruments#Cyprus#S Group#Chairman Of The Board#Market#Law#26 05 202126 05 2021#Overdraft Agreement#S P I Spirits#Eur#Audit#Luminor Bank As#Shareholders#Limited#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Groupe BPCE - SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF NATIXIS - availability of the document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information regarding BPCE

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Press release concerning the availability of the document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information of BPCE. This press release was prepared by BPCE and made available to the public pursuant to article...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United States. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

On 03 June 2021 Securities Trust of Scotland plc bought back 50,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 204.50 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:. 101,910,075 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 122,299,148 Issued...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Puma Alpha VCT plc (the "Company") are pleased to announce that further to an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise up to £20,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £10,000,000, as set out in a prospectus dated 23 July 2020, the Company has today made a final allotment of 1,202,250 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kaloom transaction closes

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The management of Alternative Capital Group Inc. (ACG) is pleased to announce the closing of a transaction whereby it becomes the majority shareholder in KaloomTM Inc., a Quebec-based company that has developed innovative edge computing solutions. "ACG is very proud to take an...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sunwah International Limited Provides Additional Information on Proposed Going Private Transaction

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunwah International Limited (the "Company") has provided additional information to shareholders with respect to its proposed going private transaction by way of a share consolidation and compulsory purchase (the "Transaction") that was previously announced by news releases dated February 27, 2021 and April 30, 2021 and in advance of the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at 7th Floor, Tower One, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) to consider and to vote upon matters in connection with the Transaction. The additional information relate primarily to the background and process in reaching the agreement for the Transaction and is presented in question and answer format. Further details on the Transaction and on the Meeting itself are set out in the information circular (the "Circular") for the Meeting. The Circular and other related materials are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Businessu.today

UK's FCA Extends Temporary Registration Regime for Crypto Businesses

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has extended its temporary licensing regime for cryptocurrency businesses that was established in December, according to its June 3 press release. Existing companies can continue operating with temporary registrations until March 31, 2022. The watchdog says that it will be able to register crypto firms...
MarketsShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction. Moscow, Russia - 03 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Northern Trust Provides Middle Office Services for Martin Currie Investment Management

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is providing middle office services for Martin Currie Investment Management (Martin Currie) in the United Kingdom (UK). Martin Currie is a long-term global equity growth investor with assets under management (AuM) of £15.4 billion (approximately US$21.2 billion). It is a specialist investment manager of parent company Franklin Resources, Inc., a global organization with AuM totaling US$1.5 trillion (all figures as of 31 March 2021).
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Kingspan Regulatory News (KGP)

Kingspan Group plc announces that on 2 June 2021 it purchased a total of 75,000 ordinary shares of €0.13 each (the "Shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The Company intends to hold all of the purchased shares in treasury. The purchase forms part of...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

RushNet, Inc Reverse Merger and Roadmap Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') recently acquired by Ashley Sweat, is excited to give a 2nd Quarter update regarding financials of the merger target heliosDX and Roadmap. So far, 2nd Quarter is proving to be yet another record quarter for heliosDX. In the 1st Quarter of 2021, heliosDX generated a record $1,252,000 in revenue. This was a new company benchmark.
BusinessBusiness Insider

PrimaryBid expands IPO platform to French retail investors

UK-based fintech PrimaryBid, which provides individual investors early access to IPOs, partnered with European stock exchange Euronext to launch its service in France, per its press release. Retail investors typically can't access IPOs before they start trading on the stock markets—less than a third of UK IPOs in 2020 included...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

Int.biotech. Regulatory News (IBT)

The Company announces that it has today issued the remaining 43,846 Ordinary shares from treasury at a price of 718.45 pence per Ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also issued 11,154 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant...
Businessfinextra.com

Visa invests in LoginID to accelerate Fido-certified SCA

Visa has invested in LoginID, the startup behind a series of APIs and SDKs that make it easy for firms to integrate Fido-certified biometric authentication steps into their sites and apps. The size of the investment - which comes after a recent $6 million seed round for LoginID - has...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Cortina Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated company indirectly. controlled by funds managed by Flexpoint Ford LLC) Offeror identified: 09:03 25-Jan-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Lundin Gold Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version. As a result of the exercise of employee stock options during the month of May,...
Savannah, GAhotelbusiness.com

A look at recent transactions

Three hotels have recently been sold. Here’s a look:. Wheelock Street Capital purchases Perry Lane Hotel. Wheelock Street Capital has acquired the 167-room Perry Lane Hotel, a member of Marriott’s Luxury Collection brand, in Savannah, GA. Built in 2018, the hotel features two five-story towers featuring 167 guestrooms, including 12...