AS Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunwah International Limited (the "Company") has provided additional information to shareholders with respect to its proposed going private transaction by way of a share consolidation and compulsory purchase (the "Transaction") that was previously announced by news releases dated February 27, 2021 and April 30, 2021 and in advance of the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at 7th Floor, Tower One, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) to consider and to vote upon matters in connection with the Transaction. The additional information relate primarily to the background and process in reaching the agreement for the Transaction and is presented in question and answer format. Further details on the Transaction and on the Meeting itself are set out in the information circular (the "Circular") for the Meeting. The Circular and other related materials are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.