AS Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party
In accordance with the requirement of Section 7 and 10 of Article 59.1 of Law on the Financial Instruments Market, the Board of the Joint Stock Company Latvijas balzams (hereinafter also 'the Company') informs that a significant transaction has been concluded with regard to the extension of previously granted guarantee related to Overdraft Agreement concluded between Company`s group entity S.P.I. Spirits (Cyprus) Limited, Cyprus, and Luminor Bank AS for the maximum credit amount of EUR 9 752 003. The impact of the transaction on the Company's commercial activities is evaluated positively.www.marketscreener.com