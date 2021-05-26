Cancel
Agriculture

Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures recovered slightly on Wednesday from a steep selloff a day earlier as bargain buying and technical buying lifted prices from one-month lows, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans were mixed after prior-session losses on good...

www.marketscreener.com
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soyoil hits 10-year high

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices. Soybean oil rose to a 10-year high on worries over global edible oil supplies, while soybeans climbed for...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Spring Wheat, Soybean Oil Start Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 6 cents, July soybeans are up 19 cents and July KC wheat is up 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, similar to small losses in Europe with weekly jobless claims due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Late Wednesday, the Fed’s Beige Book reported slightly higher growth in the U.S. economy from late April to late May with modest job growth.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

French wheat shipments hit May low, barley buoyed by China

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in at least a decade for May, with steady loadings for Algeria standing out in an end of season lull, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the EU-27 and Britain...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady as soyoil climbs to highest in decade

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Thursday after gaining overnight, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices. World edible oil prices jumped on supply concerns with soybean oil hitting its highest in a decade, while...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Drift Lower as Product Stocks Build, Demand Down

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- New York Mercantile Exchange nearest delivery oil futures edged lower in reaction to weekly inventory data from the Energy Information Administration released late Thursday morning, detailing gasoline and distillate fuels stockpiles unexpectedly increased during the final week of May amid softer demand for refined products, while a larger-than-expected draw from commercial crude oil supplies curtailed the downside.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease as traders eye U.S. weather

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday as traders monitored U.S. weather forecasts for hot, dry conditions that could threaten newly planted crops, though the impact remains uncertain, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by supply concerns that pushed world edible oil prices higher, with...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases as traders watch U.S. weather

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat futures fell on Thursday, though concerns of dr y, warm conditions across the northern U.S. Plains supported the markets. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended 10-3/4 cents lower at $6.76-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 9-1/2 cents to end at $6.24-1/4, while MGEX spring wheat for July delivery settled down 5-1/2 cents at $7.77-1/2 per bushel. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in at least a decade for May, with steady loadings for Algeria standing out in an end of season lull, Refinitiv data showed. * Indonesia's state procurement agency is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for about 240,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said. * Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 wheat crop at 81 million tonnes, according to the TASS news agency, unchanged from the nation's May assessment. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybean drop eased by tight soyoil market, weather concerns

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday as traders assessed a tight edible oils market and as hot, dry weather was forecast across the U.S. growing region, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 13-1/4 cents lower at $15.49-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans eased 10-1/4 cents to $14.03-1/2. * CBOT July soymeal fell $2.40 at $391.60 a ton and CBOT July soyoil eased 1.53 cents to 68.85 cents per lb. * Soyoil jumped to 72.13 cents per lb. overnight, its highest since 2011 on concerns about tight global supplies of edible oils. * India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, two government and two industry officials told Reuters, to reduce food costs in the world's biggest vegetable oil importer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Looking Red

Corn is 5 to 7 cents lower up front at midday, with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans 2 to 4 cents lower and wheat 11 cents lower to 1 cent lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents lower at midday with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower as early gains fade with the sharply stronger dollar and little fresh news so far. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong Holiday weekend demand with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day and stocks 608,000 barrels per day higher with export sales delayed until Friday.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Study looks at benefits of wheat in corn-soybean crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows that including wheat once every 4 years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
Agriculturecountry-guide.ca

U.S. grains: Hot, dry weather view sparks rallies

Chicago | Reuters — U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Tuesday, supported by concerns that crops will face stress from adverse weather during the next few weeks. “The grains exploded out of the gates last night and remain double-digits higher… as forecasts turn hot and dry through mid-month,”...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls after USDA pegs crop conditions above market forecast

CANBERRA, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops above market expectations, tempering concerns about supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel by 0112...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall after cyberattack hits meatpacker JBS

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures tumbled on Tuesday after JBS SA stopped slaughtering at U.S plants because of a cyberattack. Brazil’s JBS told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, according to the White House.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge as weather, crop rating weighed

* Corn inches down; higher than expected crop rating curbs rally * Hot, dry spell forecast in North America still in focus * Soybeans, wheat stay firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline and dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a day-earlier jump as concerns over hot, dry weather were set against a good start to the U.S. growing season. Chicago wheat edged up, holding on to Tuesday's gains as dryness threatened spring wheat crops in North America. Soybeans also stayed firm, underpinned by weather risks and rallying vegetable oil prices. Rising crude oil prices were also supporting crop markets, which partly supply biofuel production. Forecasts for dry, hot conditions in the coming two weeks in northern U.S. and Canadian crop belts fuelled a rally on Tuesday as attention shifted back to tightening global availability of livestock feed grains. "Feed supply is tight so prices are highly sensitive to almost any crop worry," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. "Brazil's second corn crop still seems to be shrinking ... and a drier trend in the U.S., northern Midwest and Northern Plains is a worry if not yet an actual problem." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 76% of the U.S. corn crop as good-to-excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2021 crop, above the average estimate of 70% in a Reuters analyst poll. However, prospects have diminished for the upcoming Brazilian second corn crop, crucial for supplying export markets before the autumn U.S. harvest. Consultancy AgRural and brokerage StoneX on Tuesday each sharply cut their forecasts for Brazilian corn production. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.86 a bushel by 1140 GMT. The contract rose by nearly 5% in the previous session when it touched its highest in more than two weeks. New-crop December corn inched down 0.1%. CBOT soybeans were up 0.4% at $15.54-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat also added 0.4% to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed 4.5% higher on Tuesday. The USDA said U.S. farmers planted 84% of their intended soybean acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 87%. The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, matching trade expectations and marking an improvement from 47% the previous week. But the spring wheat good/excellent score slipped by 2 points to 43%, compared with an average of trade estimate calling for an unchanged rating. Front-month spring wheat futures on the MGEX exchange were up more than 2% in overnight trading. Prices at 1140 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 696.50 3.00 0.43 640.50 8.74 CBOT corn 686.00 -2.75 -0.40 484.00 41.74 CBOT soy 1554.75 6.25 0.40 1311.00 18.59 Paris wheat Sep 220.00 1.25 0.57 192.50 14.29 Paris maize Jun 269.50 0.75 0.28 198.75 35.60 Paris rape Aug 538.75 6.75 1.27 393.00 37.09 WTI crude oil 68.35 0.63 0.93 48.52 40.87 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.33 1.2100 0.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures fall after rally; soybeans firm; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat contracts...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8% on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat rallied...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise as JBS SA reopens U.S. plants

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, bouncing back from Tuesday’s steep decline that stemmed from a shutdown of JBS SA’s beef operations due to a cyberattack. JBS SA employees were returning to U.S. meat plants on Wednesday, with a return to full...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Corn export sales jump, bean and wheat sales fall

Corn sales to overseas buyers rose while beans and wheat sales dropped during the seven days ending on May 20. The USDA says corn sales totaled 555,900 metric tons, up from almost 278,000 metric tons a week prior. Mexico was the big buyer at just over 378,000 metric tons, while China bought 168,000. The USDA report says unnamed countries canceled shipments worth 70,500 metric tons. Sales for the 2021-2022 marketing year that begins on September 1 were reported at 5.69 million metric tons. China bought 5.64 million tons, followed by Panama at just shy of 132,000 tons. But the agency says large cancellations expected during the week ending on May 20 didn’t materialize. Exports for the week hit 529,000 tons, down seven percent from the prior week.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Without record soybean yields, the market remains sensitive, analyst says

The U.S. soybean planting pace is slower than expected, but the weather forecast is enough to support the market this week. The five-day forecast shows almost no rain for the Dakotas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and the northern half of Illinois. While rains were active last week, parts of the Dakotas did not receive ample amounts, and this could start a dry-down of soils.