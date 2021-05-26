Detectives investigate death of man found Wednesday as homicide

MOSES LAKE — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning at the side of Airway Drive, near Cochran Road Northeast.

According to GCSO Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a passing motorist reported the body at around 4:30 a.m. Detectives were at the scene until around 10:30 a.m. and are investigating the matter “as a homicide.”

Foreman said he had no details about the cause of death or the man’s identity, which would be released following an autopsy and notification of the man’s next of kin, expected to take place on Thursday.

Foreman also said GCSO investigators do not know if the homicide is related to a drive-by shooting in the Larson Community on Tuesday evening. The GCSO spokesman said he had no details on that shooting, but would release those later on Wednesday.

