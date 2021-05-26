Track and field: WEM girls win Gopher Conference, Radatz, Caron and Sando claim titles for BA
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team started off its postseason with a championship, and in the end the result was not even particularly suspenseful. The Buccaneers racked up 164 points at Tuesday's Gopher Conference championships at Hayfield High School to easily distance themselves from second-place Medford (108) and third-place United South Central (93.5). NRHEG (82), Hayfield (81), Blooming Prairie (81), Maple River (50.5) and Bethlehem Academy (30) made up the rest of the field.www.southernminn.com