Track and field: WEM girls win Gopher Conference, Radatz, Caron and Sando claim titles for BA

Autumn Taylor whacked three hits — including a triple — and scored four runs to help the Buccaneers to a non-conference victory Friday afternoon in Waterville. Lindsay Condon also blasted a two-run home run as part of an offensive attack that featured only five hits, but was helped by four walks and four errors from the Knights. Gloria Cortez earned the win in the circle by pitching the first six innings, during which she allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and no walks while striking out three batters.