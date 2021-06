BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School senior Allie Kittrell received the first-ever Russell Lewis Memorial Scholarship Monday. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving ECHS or West Carteret High School senior who has been admitted to and plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall. Ms. Kittrell received a total of $4,000, which will be distributed at $1,000 each fall semester.