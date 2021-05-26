The Skrlj SCE MoSES Extraction System
Skrlj has published a web article on green extraction technologies and the Škrlj SCE MoSES extraction system. Extraction processes for the production of bioactive substances with subcritical and supercritical carbon dioxide and water comply with all green extraction principles. If these bioactive substances can be produced by extracting agricultural residue and waste, the process also meets all industrial eco-symbiosis and circular economy requirements, as it enables the production of high value-added products from waste. Green extraction relies heavily on selecting the right solvent and process, which requires a lot of patience and attention to detail while planning…www.pharmaceutical-technology.com