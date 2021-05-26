Cancel
Fortnite: Where To Visit Ghost And Shadow Ruins

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Fortnite Week 11 challenges, one challenge worth the customary 24,000 XP asks players to visit Ghost and Shadow Ruins. These aren't your typical named locations, so they may be easy to miss even among the game's most avid cartographers. Here's where to find Ghost and Shadow Ruins so you can complete one of the Fortnite Week 11 challenges. Remember that Week 11 challenges are set to go live on Thursday, May 27, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

