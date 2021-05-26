Fortnite: Where To Visit Ghost And Shadow Ruins

ESTNN breaks down how Fortnite players can unlock the Street Shadows Pack for free and all cosmetics. Fortnite Battle Royale’s growing list of cosmetics seems endless at times. Some are unlockable via each seasonal Battle Pass, while others cost players in-game currency known as V-Bucks. Chapter 2 - Season 6 marked the release of the Street Shadows Pack, featuring a cosmetic outfit, back bling, pickaxe and glider. Typically, packs would cost players V-Bucks or real money, but that is not the case with this particular pack. PC players can purchase it for free and must complete challenges to unlock all the cosmetics as part of Epic’s Mega Deals promotion.