Yellowstone season 4 release date, cast, spoilers, Kevin Costner photos and more

If it seemed impossible to create more tension in the assault on the Dutton Family ranchlands in Montana than a Season 2 that ended in a high body count, Yellowstone upped the ante in a Season 3. It ended with patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) shot on the roadside, his ruthless daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) blown up when her office is firebombed, son Kayce (Luke Grimes) in a shootout with assassins, with estranged son Jamie (Wes Bentley) telling ranch boss Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to not call him anymore — this after Jamie found out he was adopted with a murderous biological father who advises him to “kill the king” if he wants to run the Dutton Ranch, which makes him as much a suspect in the attempted murders as the corporation trying to condemn the ranch to build an airport and a city on what is now Dutton land.