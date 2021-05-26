Cancel
NBA

Steph, a civic treasure, deserves lifetime bond with Warriors

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Mays and Joe Montana were traded out of San Francisco. Oakland’s Rickey Henderson was traded from his hometown not once but twice. Chris Mullin? Also was traded away from The Bay. Anybody can go. That was then. This is now: LeBron James twice bounced out of Cleveland. Kevin Durant...

www.nbcsports.com
NBANBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous circus shot before Warriors-Grizzlies

Practice makes perfect for Steph Curry. All those circus shots you see Curry make during NBA games? It's not dumb luck. He works on everything. Before the Warriors' win-or-go-home Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday, Curry finished his pregame routine with a ridiculous shot that he tossed high in the air, bounced off the court with the right spin, sat on the rim for a second and then dropped through the hoop.
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green: Steph Curry and I 'Got a Lot More Hell to Cause'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green foresees teaming up with Stephen Curry for a long time to come. After the Warriors fell 117-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of Friday's postseason play-in game, leaving them out of the playoff field, Green said the following about himself and Curry, per ESPN's Nick Friedell: "We got a lot more hell to cause. A lot. Looking forward to it."
NBAKokomo Perspective

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Why Warriors fans should treasure everything Steph Curry gives us

What’s the most obvious piece of advice I can give you, other than saying you should have bought Bitcoin in 2009?. This: Enjoy watching Stephen Curry play postseason basketball on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. I know, I know. That’s as “Duh!” a statement as possible. But my...
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: It's Time For the Warriors to Trade Steph Curry

Colin Cowherd: “Steph is 33 and his skills – shoot, ball handle, and be smart – are going to age really well… Draymond Green played 41 minutes and had two points. He’s a liability on the floor offensively. Andrew Wiggins is good but way too expensive. Klay Thompson hasn’t played in two years. James Wiseman is a rookie and is several years from even being a potential star, so his timeline does not line up with Steph’s… It’s not all doom and gloom for Golden State, they could get a ton for him. You get an All-Star or two, and several draft picks. If you look at the contracts next year between Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Steph, it’s $139 million. You gotta blow this team up, it’s OVER. You can’t live in the rearview mirror with the Warriors. It’s time to dismantle this puppy… You don’t want Steph to become Bradley Beal, he’s got a lot of titles in him… I don’t think it’s a coincidence that LeBron has become his ‘biggest fan’ in the last couple years… What I don’t want to see is athletes, because of ‘TRADITION’ and ‘LOYALTY’ just giving away championships. Steph’s got like four left in him, he needs to be in three or four more Finals in the next five or six years.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBC Sports

Steph, Dray, Klay trust Warriors, but time for patience is over

After five straight runs to the NBA Finals, injuries and roster reconstruction forced the Warriors into a gap year. The rest and recalibrating were welcome after half of a decade battling in the most intense arena the game has to offer. One year away from the title fight was acceptable. It was clear that two years as a championship afterthought was grating on the proud champions.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBANBC Sports

Steph's MVP-level season defined by this awesome photo

There' no right way to guard Steph Curry. Going on a wing and a prayer really might be the smartest strategy to slow down the Warriors superstar. There is a wrong way to guard Curry, though. This is a case of the more the merrier. Teams better put at least two defenders on the NBA's leading scorer.