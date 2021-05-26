Steph, a civic treasure, deserves lifetime bond with Warriors

Colin Cowherd: “Steph is 33 and his skills – shoot, ball handle, and be smart – are going to age really well… Draymond Green played 41 minutes and had two points. He’s a liability on the floor offensively. Andrew Wiggins is good but way too expensive. Klay Thompson hasn’t played in two years. James Wiseman is a rookie and is several years from even being a potential star, so his timeline does not line up with Steph’s… It’s not all doom and gloom for Golden State, they could get a ton for him. You get an All-Star or two, and several draft picks. If you look at the contracts next year between Klay, Draymond, Wiggins, and Steph, it’s $139 million. You gotta blow this team up, it’s OVER. You can’t live in the rearview mirror with the Warriors. It’s time to dismantle this puppy… You don’t want Steph to become Bradley Beal, he’s got a lot of titles in him… I don’t think it’s a coincidence that LeBron has become his ‘biggest fan’ in the last couple years… What I don’t want to see is athletes, because of ‘TRADITION’ and ‘LOYALTY’ just giving away championships. Steph’s got like four left in him, he needs to be in three or four more Finals in the next five or six years.” (Full Video Above)