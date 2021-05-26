Summer Dating: How to get back in the dating game post-pandemic

Regardless of the circumstances, it’s normal to feel nervous about dating. Nearly all of us have gotten the jitters surrounding dating or romance in some capacity at least once. Whether you’re feeling reserved about going on a date or putting yourself out there and meeting new people as a whole, you aren’t alone. Maybe, the onset of the pandemic paused your dating life. Alternatively, for those who continued to date throughout the pandemic, you know that it most certainly changed the way that planning a date works. Casual coffee shop meetups turned into video chat dates, and while some were able to opt for socially distant walks in the park, meeting up wasn’t a possibility at all for many people for well over a year. So, what can you do to adjust as the world re-opens?