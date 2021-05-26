Cancel
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: 23-Year-Old Charged For Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged after a 26-year-old was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to police. Following a continued investigation, police identified 23-year-old Ron Neal as a suspect in the homicide case of Rashawn Pitt. Neal was apprehended on Wednesday by detectives with the assistance of...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
