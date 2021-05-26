Cancel
Charities have been a casualty of the pandemic

By MARY MONSON Guest columnist
One of the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic has been our charities. When people are out of work and struggling with funding the basics, these very necessary organizations are low on the list. I have always preferred to give to the local charities because we can see their value in our communities. Groups like the Salvation Army, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna Foundation and United Fund are just a few of Owatonna’s hard-working charities that have felt the pinch, I am sure.

