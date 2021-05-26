Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Father John Misty Announces Two Free Shows With The LA Phil

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a good long while since we’ve heard from Father John Misty. Bearded and sardonic singer-songwriter extraordinaire Josh Tillman actually graced us with quite a bit of music last year — two new songs, a live album, covers of T. Rex and Leonard Cohen — but his formerly hyperactive public profile has been scaled back significantly. His Twitter, while reactivated, is absent of all the old quips. Like many musicians, he hasn’t played a show since 2019, when he was out supporting the prior year’s God’s Favorite Customer, for which he gave no interviews.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#New Music#Music Concerts#Fjm#Misty Style#La#Free Concerts#10pm Pt#Tickets#Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
MusicEDMTunes

Eric Prydz Announces LA Show in August

Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz brought wonderful news for his LA fans as he will be offering a show in LA in August. This comes after the veteran artist recently announced 2 weekends of shows in New York City. The hype regarding this new show is huge, but the...
Performing ArtsPosted by
Variety

Hollywood’s Ford Theater Season to Include Shows by Father John Misty With the LA Phil, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney

Two weeks after the L.A. Philharmonic Association announced the schedule for the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, the org has done the same for the Bowl’s more modest cousin across the canyon, the Ford (formerly known as the John Anson Ford Theater). The 1,200-seat amphitheater will boast shows by, among others, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Cécile McLorin Salvant and, for a pair of free concerts for randomly selected registrants, Father John Misty performing with the power of the LA Phil behind him.
Louisiana Statemxdwn.com

Cold Cave Announces Two Live Performances In New York and LA

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the band’s album Cherish The Light Years, Cold Cave has announced a pair of shows this summer. The performances are set to take place at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 28 and Webster Hall in New York City on September 25. They will be performing the album in full and will also be promoting their forthcoming studio album Fate In Seven Lessons, which will be released on June 11 via Heartworm Press. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday (May 21) at 9 a.m. local time.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Love :: Lavender

Canadian crooner Calvin Love’s work runs the gamut from danceable pop to existential dream. His latest record, Lavender, oozes with what you might call modern loneliness, in that there is no such thing as “away” or “getting away from it all.” Everything comes to us now, no matter where we are, despite whether we want it or not. “Connected” does not stop you from feeling alone or far afield from where you sense you ought to be.
MusicJamBase

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche & Pat Sansone Perform On ‘The Tweedy Show’

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche and Pat Sansone teamed up to perform on Monday’s installment of The Tweedy Show. Last night marked the 180th The Tweedy Show episode, which typically originates from Tweedy’s Chicago home as it did on Monday. The Nashville-based Sansone was in Jeff and Glenn’s hometown of Chicago to work on the next Wilco album as per Tweedy.
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: How Sinéad O’Connor Turned a Prince Song Into Her Classic

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 32, which explores the history of the legacy of Sinéad O’Connor, her biggest hit, and how Prince factors into it all.
MusicPopMatters

Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Poses’ Is Still Baroque Pop Perfection 20 Years On

Rufus Wainwright has always been equal parts relatable and out of reach, and it’s this precise combination that makes him so captivating. He was born in Rhinebeck, New York, to Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III (Canadian and American folk luminaries, respectively); after his parents’ divorce, he moved to Montréal with his mother and spent the majority of his childhood there, playing piano by age six and becoming a touring musician at 13. He is preternaturally talented and almost overly cultured, steeped in classical music and literature from a young age due to his pedigree and a private-school education.
MusicPosted by
Cleveland.com

Crowded House, Liz Phair, Andy Gill tribute top this week’s new music releases

June begins with a heartfelt salute to a fallen rocker as well as long-awaited returns by Crowded House, Liz Phair and, to the solo ranks, the Jayhawks’ Gary Louris... Album of the Week: Gang of Four came to a tragic end with singer-guitarist Andy Gill’s death in February of 2020, and lamentation turns into love with “The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill & Gang of Four” (Gill Music), a tribute album featuring 20 covers by admirers such as Tom Morello and Serj Tankian, Flea and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gary Numan, Helmet, IDLES and others. It was actually conceived by Gill before his death and executed by his widow, Catherine Mayer.
Brooklyn, NYohmyrockness.com

Just Announced Shows in NYC

Brand new Bushwick music venue BROOKLYN MADE is opening this fall and they just announced their initial lineup of shows! Jeff Tweedy, Whitney, Guided By Voices, Band of Horses, Fucked Up, Okkervil River, El Ten Eleven, Turnover, Luna and more. Tickets to all shows go on sale June 11th. BRIC...
MusicRegister Citizen

Flashback: Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Duet on 'You Win Again' in 2004

Bob Dylan turned 80 on Monday, but he didn’t publicly mark the occasion in any way beyond posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages promoting his Heaven’s Gate Whiskey. The rest of the world, however, was happy to fill in the gaps and tributes poured in from all quarters. Meanwhile,...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Why June 3rd Matters in Rock History

It’s June 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:. In 1974, Paul McCartney & Wings had the number one song in the country with “Band on the Run.”. In 1972, Jethro Tull started a two-week run on top of the album charts with Thick...
MusicMorning Sun

Column: The Rock and Roll Hall of Lame

Back in the day when I was an editor in the literary reference book salt mines, my coworkers and I would frequently go deep-dive into music. We’d catalogue our respective album collections, distribute them, and make tapes for each other. We’d discuss the latest Robyn Hitchcock and Golden Palominos releases, and attend en masse concerts by Van Morrison, Bob Dylan and The Replacements.
TV & VideosPunknews.org

Clowns announce livestream show

Clowns have announced a livestream show called Livestreamed and Dangerous. The show was filmed live at 170 Russell in Melbourne, Australia in front of a live audience and will be streamed June 19 and June 20 via the Veeps streaming platform. Clowns released their new single "Does It Matter?" earlier this month and released their album Nature/Nurture in 2019.
Louisiana Statebeverlypress.com

LA Pride announces in-person events

Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit organization that produces the annual LA Pride celebration, has announced two new, larger capacity and outdoor in-person events expanding June’s monthlong Thrive with Pride celebration. These are in addition to the Thrive with Pride livestreamed TikTok concert with Charli XCX, the ABC7 televised special and the month-long Pride Makes a Difference philanthropic volunteer/donate activation.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Music Reviews: Lulu, Plus Shannon McNally, Beth Whitney, and Ben Brown

In the U.S., Lulu was pretty much a one-hit wonder. She topped American charts for five weeks with the terrific "To Sir with Love," one of the most likable mainstream hits of 1967 (and one of the best-orchestrated pop records of its era, right up there with the Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)" and Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe"). Three of her other singles made minor dents in the Top 40 in 1968, 1970, and 1981, but they rarely receive any airplay today.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Glastonbury Fayre Festival

1. The Grateful Dead - "Dark Star Bury" 1. Brinsley Schwartz - "Love Song" 2. Mighty Baby - "A Blanket In My Muesli" 1. Marc Bolan - "Sunken Rags" (2:28) 2. Pete Townshend - "Classified" (3:53) 3. David Bowie - "Supermen" (2:45) 4. Hawkwind - "Silver Machine & Welcome" (7:26)