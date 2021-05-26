Father John Misty Announces Two Free Shows With The LA Phil
It’s been a good long while since we’ve heard from Father John Misty. Bearded and sardonic singer-songwriter extraordinaire Josh Tillman actually graced us with quite a bit of music last year — two new songs, a live album, covers of T. Rex and Leonard Cohen — but his formerly hyperactive public profile has been scaled back significantly. His Twitter, while reactivated, is absent of all the old quips. Like many musicians, he hasn’t played a show since 2019, when he was out supporting the prior year’s God’s Favorite Customer, for which he gave no interviews.www.stereogum.com