Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

delawarepublic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a dramatic boardroom battle on Wednesday, a tiny hedge fund fought with the energy giant ExxonMobil over the future of the oil and gas industry — and won. The brand-new activist hedge fund successfully placed at least two new candidates on the company's board of directors in hopes that they can use that position to push Exxon to take climate change more seriously. For two more seats on the board, the vote was too close to call.

www.delawarepublic.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Oil And Gas#Exxonmobil#Energy Companies#Large European#Iss#Vanguard#Exxon Shares#Investments#Renewable Energy#Fossil Fuels#Investor Initiatives#Carbon Emissions#Public Companies#Corporate Strategy#Shareholder Meetings#Carbon Capture Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
IndustrySFGate

Dissident shareholders win a third seat on ExxonMobil board

Discontented shareholders have grabbed a third seat on the ExxonMobil board of directors in a reflection of widespread unhappiness with the oil giant's climate change strategy and its financial performance in recent years. ExxonMobil, which fought hard to defeat a four-person slate nominated by a small hedge fund called Engine...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Eni Looks Into Buying Oil & Gas Assets of BP in Algeria

E - Free Report) is planning to purchase oil and gas assets of BP plc (. BP - Free Report) in Algeria as part of efforts to realign their businesses to address the burdensome debt plaguing the companies amid climate pressures, per Reuters. Energy companies, which use carbon-intensive techniques for...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Clean Energy Investment Needs to Triple by 2030 to Meet Climate Goals

Global investment in energy is set to rebound by nearly 10% in 2021 to $1.9 trillion, reversing most of last year’s drop caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but spending on clean energy transitions needs to accelerate much more rapidly to meet climate goals, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Chevron Divest Canada Oil Sands Asset?

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Are oil and gas companies on the run?

While solar industry executives are likely to be drawn to estimates such as an anticipated 10% rise in PV investment in key markets this year, the more headline-grabbing content of the International Energy Agency‘s latest global investment survey may concern the world's oil and gas majors. The latest edition of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Does defunding fossil fuel companies make economic and environmental sense?

Environmental campaigners have been increasing pressure on banks in recent months to stop financing fossil fuel companies. Campaign groups have highlighted the trillions of dollars of financing made available by global financial institutions to the sector since 2016, despite those banks insisting they take the Paris Climate Agreement seriously.And a recent analysis by Greenpeace and WWF claims that UK banks and asset managers, via their international fossil fuel investments, are responsible for almost double the UK’s total domestic emissions.A growing number of financial institutions and pension funds are being urged to divest themselves of their shares in such companies, starving...
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Energy Industrymelodyinter.com

Oil majors vow to energy transition – at their own pace

PARIS: Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have all...
Energy IndustryKEDM

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

IEA’s energy investment report shows coal is down but not out

The International Energy Agency’s latest report reveals that while renewables dominate new power investment, and approvals for coal-fired plants are 80% below where they were five years ago, coal is not out of the picture. There was, in fact, even a slight increase in go-aheads for coal-fired plants in 2020, driven by China and some other Asian economies.
Energy Industrythehustle.co

The huge shake-up at oil giant ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is the largest direct descendant of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil…and it is being forced to go green. ExxonMobil just lost a huge boardroom battle. At a shareholder meeting last week, 2 green-friendly directors — who will push for a lower carbon future — were voted onto the energy giant’s board of directors.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.