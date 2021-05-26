A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

Environmental campaigners have been increasing pressure on banks in recent months to stop financing fossil fuel companies. Campaign groups have highlighted the trillions of dollars of financing made available by global financial institutions to the sector since 2016, despite those banks insisting they take the Paris Climate Agreement seriously.And a recent analysis by Greenpeace and WWF claims that UK banks and asset managers, via their international fossil fuel investments, are responsible for almost double the UK’s total domestic emissions.A growing number of financial institutions and pension funds are being urged to divest themselves of their shares in such companies, starving...