UP: To Wood County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Tim Allen, Deputy Hans Kochersperger, Lt. Tom Murphy, Sgt. Michael Cochran and Deputy Tyler Marlow, who were honored last week with pins and certificates for life-saving. Typical of so many who are protecting and serving our communities, Murphy was humble, saying “I don’t think that I did anything that any other deputy wouldn’t do. I just got to be there to do it.” We and the rest of the community are certainly grateful they are.