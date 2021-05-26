VIDEO: Five-star DE Shemar Stewart shines in scrimmage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now it’s been well documented that Virginia is not the same team it was a month ago, or in mid-March when it last faced Notre Dame. The Irish boat-raced the Cavaliers in that three-game sweep, outscoring them 30-12. “Obviously when we played them early in the season, they took us behind the woodshed and showed us what you need to do to be successful in this league,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said Friday.