VIDEO: Five-star DE Shemar Stewart shines in scrimmage

In this “by invite only” meet, the boys’ had a number of athletes compete. The top six finishers medaled and earn All-Area status. The 3200m relay team of Martini, Armstrong, Vogel & Swanson placed 3rd with Martini & Armstrong running PR’s in their leg of the relay. Thomas Swanson then smashed his PR in the 800m with a 2:01.19a and 4th place finish. Sam Martini ran a 16 second PR in the 3200m (10:23) grabbing 8th place. Casen Armstrong ran a strong race in the 300IH. In the field events, Christian Brown competed in the long jump, while Joe Anderson and Logan McVicker competed in the shot put. We compete for the final time in the D3 State Finals on Saturday, June 5 at Zeeland HS. Qualifying for State were our 3200m relay (Martini, Armstrong, Vogel, Swanson), Swanson in the 800m and Armstrong in the 300IH.