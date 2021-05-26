Everton’s Men’s, Women’s and Academy End of Season Awards Announced

With the 2020-21 season officially in the books, Everton have now announced all the annual awards for all their teams, the Men’s, Women’s and the Academy system. The coveted prizes for the Club’s Men’s Player of the Season (as voted for by the fans) and the Players’ Player of the Season were both nabbed by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who had a breakthrough season. The forward ended up with 21 goals this season in 39 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, and added four England goals in seven games.