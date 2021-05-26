Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fulton, Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Schoharie; Southern Herkimer; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties at and above 2000 feet. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Schoharie, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cover or bring in sensitive outdoor vegetation.