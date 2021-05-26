Cancel
Congress & Courts

Isakson raising money for neurological disease research

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson says he will seek to raise money and awareness around neurological diseases in a new effort. The Georgia Republican was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015 and retired from the U.S. Senate in 2019. The former senator said Wednesday that the Isakson...

Lyme Disease research gives hope to patients

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lyme Disease cases are climbing across the country, but there are still many challenges when it comes to diagnosing and treating patients. “You’re never cured, you aren’t cured from Lyme Disease. The best that you can hope for is remission,” Dari Cupp said. Eight years ago,...
Hudson Reporter

Legislation would expand research on Tourette Syndrome

To kick off Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month, Congressman Albio Sires (D-NJ) reintroduced the Collaborative Academic Research Efforts (CARE) for Tourette Syndrome Act of 2021 to expand and increase the coordination of Tourette syndrome research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Sires represents the 8th Congressional District, which encompasses most of Hudson County.
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Launches Isakson Initiative

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson has officially launched the Isakson Initiative, a not-for-profit organization, to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and related dementia. Isakson announced his definitive diagnosis with Parkinson’s in April of 2015 and retired midway through his third term as a U.S. senator...
Segal Events raising money for cancer

Philip Segal III was a hometown boy who made good. He was a graduate of Grimsley High School and N.C. State University. He was an avid sports fan with a particular love for ice hockey. Segal was also the founder of Havana Phil’s Cigar Company in Greensboro, where today, patrons can purchase and enjoy the finest smokes from around the world. Phil was well known and well liked, and he left us way too soon. Segal died in 2018 at the age of 60 from stomach cancer.
Raising the awareness of celiac disease in the medical community

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Physicians and others in the medical community need to be more aware of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten that affects approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population. However, most physicians didn’t learn much about it in medical school or during training. As a result, physicians don’t include celiac disease in their differential diagnoses and don’t screen for it often enough. According to the most recent examination of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease in the U.S. are undiagnosed. And those who are diagnosed typically suffer from symptoms for years before the diagnosis is made. Researchers often describe a “celiac iceberg” as patients diagnosed with the disorder make up only a small percentage of those living with celiac disease. In addition to symptoms, those with celiac disease can develop osteoporosis, other autoimmune diseases, and more rarely, cancers, including lymphomas and small bowel cancers.
NIH supports mathematical optimization of tumor treatment

HOUSTON – (June 2, 2021) – A new strategy to reduce the side effects suffered by patients undergoing treatment for head and neck cancers now has the support of the National Institutes of Health. Andrew Schaefer, the Noah Harding Chair and a professor of computational and applied mathematics and computer...
Dr. Haqqani: Alzheimer's Disease on the rise; treatment research continues

There has been a noticeable increase in diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease during the past 12 months and during the preceding decade. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, a condition defined by the loss of cognitive function. Loss of memory and language skills and the inability to pay attention are all symptoms of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, irreversible condition identified by abnormal clumps in the brain called amyloid plaques and bundles of twisted fibers known as neurofibrillary or tau tangles.
Connections: The latest in Lyme disease research and treatment

Why is Lyme disease so often misunderstood or misdiagnosed? Some doctors say detecting the disease has become even more difficult during the pandemic because some symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19. The pandemic has also renewed interest in a Lyme disease vaccine; a new vaccine is in clinical trials and could be available to the public by 2024.
Teens raising money and awareness to promote healthy hearts

Thirteen teenagers across upstate New York are taking part in a new initiative for the American Heart Association. Seventeen-year-old Madison Yarbrough of Ballston Lake is participating in her first Teen of Impact program, advocating for heart health and encouraging others to stay active. Yarbrough joined the campaign in honor of...
Flam: Virus labs deserve more oversight

Even if we never learn whether COVID-19 escaped from a lab or jumped to humans from animals, the public is entitled to a closer look at what’s going on in virology labs. Some scientists worry that laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Patient Resources

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The cost of COVID-19 hospitalizations averaged nearly $22,000 for older Americans in 2020 — and much more for those who became critically ill, a new government study finds. Researchers at the U.S. Centers fo... 18 May. It's Still Tough to Find Prices on...
World leaders to pledge funding for COVID-19 vaccine effort

Countries and private donors pledged almost US$2.4 billion on Wednesday to the Covax vaccine-sharing plan, expanding efforts to make Covid-19 shots more available to people in poorer nations. Japan is donating another $800 million to the COVAX facility, in addition to the $200 million the country has already disbursed, Prime...
NIH researchers identify potential new antiviral drug for COVID-19

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The experimental drug TEMPOL may be a promising oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, suggests a study of cell cultures by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. TEMPOL can limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme called RNA replicase. The work was led by researchers at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The study appears in Science.
Neurology Pocketbook

Strong Points: Numerous pages of information, easy to navigate app and save pages for later. Weak Points: Citations aren’t included on pages. True to its name, Neurology Pocketbook is a handy, readily accessible app for medical professionals who need to quickly check on the details of the most commonly used neurology assessments for patients. The app includes detailed checklists for dozens of assessments and procedures, ranging from lumbar punctures to visual field deficits. Additionally, the app includes more general information about neurologically relevant topics, such as neuropharmacology, cognitive diseases, and spinal cord syndromes. Users can browse through the full list, search for a specific assessment they have in mind, and bookmark their most used pages for easy access later on. Neurology Pocketbook includes a large amount of information and is a great app for students and medical professionals working in neurology.