Isakson raising money for neurological disease research

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Physicians and others in the medical community need to be more aware of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten that affects approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population. However, most physicians didn’t learn much about it in medical school or during training. As a result, physicians don’t include celiac disease in their differential diagnoses and don’t screen for it often enough. According to the most recent examination of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease in the U.S. are undiagnosed. And those who are diagnosed typically suffer from symptoms for years before the diagnosis is made. Researchers often describe a “celiac iceberg” as patients diagnosed with the disorder make up only a small percentage of those living with celiac disease. In addition to symptoms, those with celiac disease can develop osteoporosis, other autoimmune diseases, and more rarely, cancers, including lymphomas and small bowel cancers.