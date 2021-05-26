Cancel
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Set to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Slot

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Move over Ellen DeGeneres. Because Daytime Television now has a new talk show host for its headliner and her name is Kelly Clarkson.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC has quietly made plans to replace DeGeneres’ time slot once “The Ellen Degeneres Show” finishes its 19 season run. And they’ve settled on “The Kelly Clarkson” show to fill that empty spot.

Fans of the show should expect Clarkson to take over for DeGeneres sometime in the latter half of 2022. That’s when DeGeneres will finish up her final season. Financially, it makes a certain amount of sense. NBC owns and produces Clarkson’s show. Likewise, the network also chose to renew Clarkson’s talk show for two more seasons as well through 2023.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its second season.

Kelly Clarkson Will Replace Ellen DeGeneres

Currently, Kelly Clarkson’s talk show will be paired with Ellen DeGeneres’ show as it enters its final season. Two executives from NBC also spoke with THR about the decision. They believe that Clarkson has what it takes to be a worthy successor to DeGeneres in the time slot.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season. Paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules. And an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local, told the outlet.

Likewise, another executive discussed how successful Clarkson has been in her first two seasons as well.

Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, continued: “The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios’ offering. And we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Ellen DeGeneres chose to end her long-running talk show after 19 years. The show is expected to return for a final season before making its bow. The news came after the talk show host garnered controversy for reported toxic workplace behavior. DeGeneres has denied certain accounts and apologized for her actions in the Season 18 premiere.

