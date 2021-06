Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the experience of contact with our local growers and purveyors, it’s the beginning of the best time to start cooking with fresh produce brought to us by the folks who grew their own glorious “whole foods.” There’s nothing like talking to farmers, cooks, artisanal cheese-makers, bread bakers and condiment creators who will help you decide what produce and products are at their early summer best. Taste matters, whether you are a home cook or a chef, so it’s worth it to take time this summer and visit your local farmers market and fill your fridge with locally grown fruits and vegetables at their seasonal peak.