Scientists and naturalists are looking forward to hearing the high-pitched mating call of trillions of cicadas as they emerge from a 17-year underground slumber. Periodical cicadas, also known as Brood X, only rise to the skies every 17 years in the Northeastern part of the U.S, and, although they grow to up to two inches long with a wingspan up to four inches and emit a noise as loud as a lawnmower, are not dangerous.