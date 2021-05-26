Six Great 2020 Movies You Missed in Theaters But Should Stream Now

In March 2020, I, like so many audiences, said goodbye to movie theaters, and mourned the loss of a collective source of escapism and human connection. This past weekend, after fourteen months away, I made my triumphant return not once, but twice. And make no mistake, it truly did feel like a triumph. As someone who frequented the movie theater at least once a week pre-COVID, to walk back into those carpeted auditoriums, to feel the cushion of those familiar seats, and smell the scent of popcorn, even with a mask on, was like returning to my home away from home, even if that home is in something of a state of disrepair. No, things are not back to normal. But as vaccination rates climb, and people are reunited, there is a sense of recovery as movie theaters open their doors once again.