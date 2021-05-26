Cancel
EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

#Iwd#Wealth Management#Exchange Traded Fund#Equity Securities#Index Funds#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Equity Funds#Nysearca#Blackrock Inc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Northern Trust Corp Now#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Iwd Stock#Hedge Funds#Company#Featured Story
