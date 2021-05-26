Cancel
Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Sells 22,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $402,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Several other large investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $637.66 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of CIT Group worth $637,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 24,249 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $64,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.55.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. At the end of the last trading period, Bloom Energy closed at $24.66.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.