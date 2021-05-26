Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)
Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com