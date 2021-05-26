Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.55.