"Hamish The Hugging Steer" Loves Cowboy Snuggles

By Megan Swinney
 8 days ago
We've heard of cat hugs, dog hugs, and bunny snuggles. But what about steer snuggles? Meet Hamish the hugging steer. In the Blue Ridge Mountains lives a man and his steer, who have as close of a relationship as most people do with their dogs. The beautiful Scottish Highland steer Hamish lives with Marc Stewart, owner of Thistle Do Farm. For his large size, Hamish is incredibly gentle and loves to snuggle and be close to his owner.

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

