"Hamish The Hugging Steer" Loves Cowboy Snuggles
We've heard of cat hugs, dog hugs, and bunny snuggles. But what about steer snuggles? Meet Hamish the hugging steer. In the Blue Ridge Mountains lives a man and his steer, who have as close of a relationship as most people do with their dogs. The beautiful Scottish Highland steer Hamish lives with Marc Stewart, owner of Thistle Do Farm. For his large size, Hamish is incredibly gentle and loves to snuggle and be close to his owner.www.wideopenpets.com