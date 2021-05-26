"Hamish The Hugging Steer" Loves Cowboy Snuggles

Have you ever dreamed of owning an exotic cat as a pet? Well, now you can!. Exotic cats and big cats like leopards, lions, and tigers are often portrayed as pets owned by the rich, famous, and glamorous. However, big cats are not pets and should not live anywhere but in the wild. Fortunately for big cat fans, there is a solution for anyone interested in bringing a little bit of the exotic into their living room. Toyger cats (toy + tiger) are a breed of cat developed to look like wild tigers. These shorthair cats bred to look like toy tigers are often considered "designer cats." Tabby cats may be all the rage, but with a Toyger cat, you can have those tabby lines with a little bit of the wild mixed in.