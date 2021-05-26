Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Best summer adventure in Southeast Minnesota is winery tours!. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer as we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 quarantining lifestyle. Now I'm thinking we need to just tour all of the wineries in the area. If that sounds like the perfect adventure for you, check out these top spots that are just a short drive from Rochester.

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Red Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#National Wine Day#Wineries Near Rochester#Minnesota Grab#Facebook#James Jessica#Enjoy Wine#Winery Tours#Best Summer Adventure#National Margarita Day#Mississippi River#Drive#Southeast Minnesota#Reviews#People#Jessica Williams Weekdays#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Food Truck Takes in Fake $100 Bill

Funny money is making apparently making a comeback in Minnesota, as a food truck was just given a fake $100 bill. It happened at Eggroll Queen, a Minnesota food truck company, while they were set up and selling food at a festival in St. Paul over the weekend. As a result, they've announced they're no longer accepting large bills.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

A Violent and Deadly Weekend In Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a violent, deadly weekend in Minnesota as police responded to numerous shootings, including two in Rochester. One man was killed and another seriously wounded in downtown Rochester early Sunday in a shooting that was witnessed by a police officer. It happened at the corner of 1st Ave and 3rd St SW. Two suspects were arrested.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Rochester Sets Heat Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester tied a longtime temperature record Friday. It was even warmer Saturday and this time the city’s high temperature broke the previous record. The National Weather Service says the official high at the Rochester airport was 95-degrees, recorded at 2:37 pm. The previous record...
Iowa StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

School Bus Turned Into An Airbnb Rental in Decorah Iowa

I’ve got some vacation time to use this summer and I’m really looking forward to spending some quality time with my wife and kids. Our family loves swimming and canoeing so I’ve spent the last week searching for properties that are close to a lake or river. I haven’t found the right place yet but I did stumble across a unique listing down in Decorah, Iowa.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Rochester Food Truck Names Menu Item After 2nd Street Joe!

You ready to smile? A Rochester, Minnesota, restaurant named a menu item after 2nd Street Flag Waving Joe!. Joe Johnson is the guy you see out on 2nd Street waving flags, waving to people, and wishing us nothing but love and positive energy. People almost always go out of the way to tell him how awesome he is, but one restaurant went above and beyond and immortalized our community's love for Joe with 2nd Street Joe Tacos!
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Popular Rochester Restaurant has Pulled the Plug on Third Location

Rooster's Third Location in Northeast Rochester is Not Going to Open. If you live in Northeast Rochester, you already know that it is tough to find a place to eat in that area. Right now, you could grab a sandwich at one of the multiple Kwik Trips but if you want to eat at a restaurant, your options are super slim compared to other areas of town. Unfortunately, the options just got a little smaller because the third location for Rooster's in NE Rochester is no longer happening.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

RochesterFest To Include Blacklights, Bubbles, Bean Bags, and Beer

The food vendors are returning this year and the beer garden will be open when Rochester’s annual community celebration kicks off later this month. The RochesterFest festivities will kick off with the popular Country Breakfast on the Farm on June 19th and in case you’re wondering the Rochesterfest parade is also coming back and will happen on Saturday, June 26th.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Rochester Public Transit Restarts ‘Shopper Routes’

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester Public Transit has announced some routes that were suspended last year due to the pandemic are scheduled to resume Monday. The news means RPT's operations are nearly back to normal. RPT released this information:. Route 217 replaces Route 17 and serves southeast Rochester...
Public HealthPosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Pilot Leaves Note in Plane as a Pandemic Time Capsule

This Minnesota pilot left a note in the flight deck of a plane he was flying to be stored out in California and it now serves as a reminder of the early days of the pandemic. Do you remember the early days of the pandemic back in mid-March of 2020? The entire world, including most things here in Minnesota, was just starting to shut down and while nobody knew for how long things would be shut, we all hoped it would pass in a few weeks. How wrong we were about that!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Summer Has Definitely Arrived In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Yes, it’s hot - but at least it’s not very humid. Although temperatures across southeast Minnesota climbed into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon, dewpoint readings remained in the 50s. That produced relative humidity readings in the 30 - 35-percent range. It will...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Rochester Park Gets an Upgrade, New Playground Debuts Today

A Rochester, Minnesota park recently got an upgrade and people seem pretty excited about it! The upgrade comes to Silver Lake East Park in Rochester. They got a whole new playground! And one of the really cool features of this new playground, in my opinion, is that there's something to do for all ages, both kids and adults.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

A Historic Former Faribault Nursery Is Being Put Up For Sale

The site of Andrew's Nursery just outside of Faribault has housed a residential home retrofitted from the former nursery site for many years. The current owners though are now moving on, and it's someone else's turn to own a piece of Faribault history with this super interesting property. On top of the retrofitted home complete with doors in the floor, large garage space, cart holes in walls, and really unique round doors in one area, there is also the bones of an old greenhouse and vineyard on the property, that with the right creative could thrive again. Check out what this home and property, which is listed by Hailey Harn - Keller Williams Premier Realty Rochester, looks like below, and of course, the full listing can be found here.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Power Outage in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - More than 900 Rochester Public Utilities customers were affected by a power outage that began around 5:30 Monday morning. The RPU outage map indicates the affected area is between 37th and 41st streets NW near Pax Christi Church. As of 6:00 am, 958 customers...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

SCARY OR FUN? This Million-Dollar House in Minnesota Full of Dead Animals

If you love Cabela's and seeing dead animals, you will LOVE this house in Minnesota. I was scrolling through houses in Minnesota just to see what is for sale and came across one that I am pretty sure I wouldn't be able to walk through. If you are an avid hunter, you will probably think this million-dollar house in Cold Spring, Minnesota is amazing. If you pray for the animals when your husband goes out to hunt, like I do, this may not be your thing, because this house is sort of like Cabela's...just a bit more extreme.