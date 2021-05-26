Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

The site of Andrew's Nursery just outside of Faribault has housed a residential home retrofitted from the former nursery site for many years. The current owners though are now moving on, and it's someone else's turn to own a piece of Faribault history with this super interesting property. On top of the retrofitted home complete with doors in the floor, large garage space, cart holes in walls, and really unique round doors in one area, there is also the bones of an old greenhouse and vineyard on the property, that with the right creative could thrive again. Check out what this home and property, which is listed by Hailey Harn - Keller Williams Premier Realty Rochester, looks like below, and of course, the full listing can be found here.