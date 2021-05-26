Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Formula 1 Scuderia AlphaTauri Driver Yuki Tsunoda and Gaming Personalities Chrissy Costanza and Naomi Kyle Suit Up Live on May 27 on twitch.tv/RedBull

By Adam Sinclair
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Bull Homestretch returns to the virtual racetrack with a new lineup of competitors for the second planned event on Thursday, May 27 livestreamed exclusively on Red Bull Twitch (Digital Copy of Gran Turismo Sport provided courtesy of PlayStation®). Only the quintessential elements established in event one, like the good-natured entertainment and light-hearted competition, will carry into event two as a new roster of competitors are pitted against each other to navigate fresh racetracks, new teams and sudden on-the-fly rule changes. Viewers can expect driver banter and witty exchanges from this spirited form of virtual racing played live using Gran Turismo Sport (Rated E with Use of Alcohol and Tobacco).

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Naomi Kyle
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Chrissy Costanza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Indycar#Motorcycle Racing#Playstation#F1#Indycar#Twitch Tv Redbull#Redbull Com Homestretch#Scuderia Alphatauri#Gaming Personalities#Virtual Racing#Racers#Fresh Racetracks#Driver Banter#Personality#Professional Drivers#Off Road#Tune#Turismo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Twitch
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rocket League Adds Formula 1 Fan Pack on May 20

Rocket League studio Psyonix announced on Wednesday that players will soon be able to play the rocket car soccer game with Formula 1 racing cars. The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available from the in-game shop starting Thursday, May 20 until May 26 at a price of 2,000 Credits (about $20). It will include the titular Formula 1 car with the hitbox of the Dominus Rocket League car, rocket boost, signature Pirelli Wheels, and 10 decals of the following Formula 1 teams that are currently competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship:
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

Indy 500 Drivers’ Meeting To Stream Live May 29 on INDYCAR.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans around the world can watch the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Drivers’ Meeting with BlueJeans by Verizon live Saturday, May 29 on INDYCAR.com. The Drivers’ Meeting starts at 10 a.m. (ET) and is filled with annual tradition and pageantry on the eve of Race Day....
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Sheppard, Pierce Speak on Double Dream at Eldora

The return of the world’s richest annual Dirt Late Model race is almost here. The 26th & 27th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream hits Eldora Speedway in just under two weeks’ time – Wed-Sat, June 9-12. The 26th (2020) Dream, postponed to 2021 due to health restrictions from the pandemic last June, will be run Friday and Saturday night after the 27th (2021) Dream, contested on Wednesday and Thursday.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How AlphaTauri is taming the Tsunoda ‘thunderstorm’

Motorsport.com spoke with race engineer Mattia Spini about how AlphaTauri tries to turn the Japanese ‘fury’ into a driver that can ‘achieve what we all want him to achieve’. Tsunoda impressed by scoring points on his F1 debut as he finished ninth in Bahrain. A qualifying crash at Imola, conditions...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Makes Long-Awaited Return to Sonoma Raceway

For the first time in almost two years, the North Bay will be transformed into Thunder Bay as the sights and sounds of NASCAR make their long-awaited return to the twisting, turning layout of Sonoma Raceway, June 5-6. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race will mark NASCAR’s first race in the state of California in more than 15 months and the first race in Sonoma in nearly two years.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Two drivers who are gaining absolutely nothing

There are two drivers in the current Formula 1 field who are gaining absolutely nothing by competing where they are on the grid, and both are quite obvious. The 2021 Formula 1 season is moving right along, with the fourth race on the schedule, the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, now in the books, and the fifth, the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco, on the schedule for the upcoming weekend.
Motorsportspockettactics.com

Garena Free Fire speeds things up with Formula 1 team McLaren

Garena Free Fire has kicked things up a gear as its latest collaboration, dubbed Ace the Field, is with Formula 1 racing team McLaren and features driver Lando Norris. The pair have teamed up to bring you exclusive content and several in-game features. The two companies have also launched promotional...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

For the third time in four years, the Autopolis race was disrupted by bad weather, with heavy rain and fog eventually causing the event to be called off after only 13 of 42 laps completed. That followed the 2018 running being cancelled altogether in not dissimilar conditions, and qualifying for...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet NTT Indycar Series Indianapolis 500: Team Chevy Post Race Recap

Chevrolet drivers claimed three of the top five positions, led by third-place finisher Simon Pagenaud, in the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Pagenaud, the 2019 Indy 500 winner, advanced 23 positions relative to his starting spot in the No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet. He was joined in the top five by Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and Ed Carpenter driving the No. 20 SONAX Chevrolet.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

The only way is up: F1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda on his need to improve

Following another disappointing race, we speak to the people helping AlphaTauri's rookie get his season going. Two months ago, Yuki Tsunoda headed into the Formula 1 season full of optimism and surrounded by buzz after his accomplished performances in pre-season testing. The Honda protege absolutely looked and felt the part as a grand prix driver.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Statement from Jim France on Hendrick Motorsports' Record-Breaking Win

“I am proud to congratulate Rick Hendrick and all of Hendrick Motorsports on breaking the all-time wins record for a NASCAR Cup Series race team, long held by the legendary Petty Enterprises team. With nearly 40 years of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has set the gold standard for race team success. Rick Hendrick has already cemented his legacy as a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and now adds another incredible accomplishment to an exemplary NASCAR career.” – Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Donny Schatz to Make Truck Series Debut at Sprint Car Capital of the World

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that 10-time World of Outlaws (WoO) champion Donny Schatz will pilot the No. 17 Little Giant Ford F-150 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) invades Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway for the first time in series history on July 9. Schatz currently competes full-time on the WoO circuit driving the No. 15 for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR).
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Tsunoda still not ‘fully controlling’ AlphaTauri car

Yuki Tsunoda admits he still feels he is not getting the most out of his AlphaTauri as he finds the right balance to get all he can from the car. The Japanese rookie says he is still trying to find the exact limit of the car, having gone beyond it when spinning at Imola and hitting the wall in Monaco, where he admitted he lost confidence, so he is trying to adapt to get the right mix from his driving.