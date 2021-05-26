Formula 1 Scuderia AlphaTauri Driver Yuki Tsunoda and Gaming Personalities Chrissy Costanza and Naomi Kyle Suit Up Live on May 27 on twitch.tv/RedBull

Red Bull Homestretch returns to the virtual racetrack with a new lineup of competitors for the second planned event on Thursday, May 27 livestreamed exclusively on Red Bull Twitch (Digital Copy of Gran Turismo Sport provided courtesy of PlayStation®). Only the quintessential elements established in event one, like the good-natured entertainment and light-hearted competition, will carry into event two as a new roster of competitors are pitted against each other to navigate fresh racetracks, new teams and sudden on-the-fly rule changes. Viewers can expect driver banter and witty exchanges from this spirited form of virtual racing played live using Gran Turismo Sport (Rated E with Use of Alcohol and Tobacco).