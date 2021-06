LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in the shooting incident that happened in Le Sauk Township on May 25th. On Thursday the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in rural Morrison County at 17589 Ranch Road in Leigh Township. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Trenell Rogers of St. Cloud, for 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and unlawful possession of a gun. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail.