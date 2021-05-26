Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.