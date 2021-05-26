Genesis Vision Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (GVT)
Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00013938 BTC on exchanges.