Genesis Vision Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (GVT)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $781,547.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.